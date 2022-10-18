Kona Expressway: 1 dead after vehicle hits trailer

KOLKATA: Driver of a trailer was killed in a road accident on Sunday night on Kona Expressway after the goods vehicle lost control and rammed into a temple.



According to sources, late on Sunday night around 12 am, a trailer carrying metal sheets was moving towards Dhulagarh along the Kona Expressway. Near Jana gate a bicyclist came in front of the trailer. While trying to save the bicyclist, the trailer driver lost control and rammed into a temple beside the road and came to a halt.

Local people informed the cops of Jagachha police station. The attempt to rescue the driver failed as the front portion of the trailer was badly damaged.

Later the bonnet and other portions of the trailer were broken and the driver's body was recovered. Due to the impact of the accident, he had died on the spot. The driver's body was recovered after almost an hour. The trailer was removed from the spot using a crane.

Due to the accident, huge traffic congestion took place in the area. It is alleged that the goods vehicles often drive recklessly especially at night which results in major accidents.