Kolkata's Durga Puja gets UNESCO heritage tag

KOLKATA: West Bengal has just bagged a new crown of glory for itself, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday adding the state's largest annual festival, the Durga Puja, to its 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.'



The decision to inscribe 'Durga Puja in Kolkata' in the list was taken on Wednesday, the second day of the 16th session of the intergovernmental committee, which is being held in Paris from December 13 to 18.

"Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

The inscription on the UNESCO'S website reads: "Durga Puja is seen as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers. The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations."

On its website, UNESCO said the "festival has come to signify home-coming or a seasonal return to one's roots".

Soon after the announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone.And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!"

Durga Puja, which is the state's largest annual festival, is the first such extravaganza from Asia to achieve this recognition.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at @BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, HILARIOUSLY CLAIMED that DURGA PUJA IS NOT CELEBRATED IN WEST BENGAL. Your BIGOTRY and HOAX has been BUSTED, you stand EXPOSED YET AGAIN!"

A senior official of the state government said the inclusion of Durga Puja in ICH of Humanity underlines the importance of the festival in the public life of Bengal and the efforts made by the Chief Minister to highlight the cultural richness of Bengal in this prism to the international community and involvement of people of all faiths and religion.

He added that the Durga Puja Carnival organised at the end of the festival on Red Road — that was initiated by Banerjee — is a unique event and the only-of-its-kind in the country.

It attracts people from all walks of life, who collectively celebrate the rich and diverse culture of Bengal epitomised in the Durga Puja festival.

The last time an Indian festival got this recognition was in 2017 when Kumbh Mela got the honour and Yoga in 2016. Traditional brass and copper craft of Punjab got the recognition in 2014 while Manipur's Sankirtana ritual singing got the same in 2013.

The other carnivals that have been recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity are three each in South America and Europe respectively.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata's Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have."

Union minister for Culture also took to Twitter and wrote: "Durga Puja in Kolkata joins the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This is a recognition of the confluence of our rich heritage, culture, rituals & practices and a celebration of the feminine divinity & the spirit of womanhood. Jai Maa Durga!"

Meanwhile, soon after the Prime Minister tweeted congratulating all on the recognition, taking a swipe at him on the tweet, the TMC stated: "Mr. @narendramodi, PLEASE LEARN BENGALI FIRST. Or at least get someone to check your tweets. Horrid Bengali. Yet another insult to Bengal and our culture. SHAME."