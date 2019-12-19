Kolkatans shiver at 11.70 C on coldest day yet in city

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday issued a cold wave alert in the city and various South Bengal districts for the next 48 hours.



The MeT office has predicted that the city's temperature will drop to 10 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours, giving a sense of winter chill to the people across Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in the city remained at 11.7 degree Celsius on Thursday, which is 3 degrees below normal. This is the lowest temperature of the season so far.

Winter might have eluded the state till the third week of December due to the impact of western disturbances, but the mercury is now sliding down at a rapid pace.

The temperature has dropped by nearly 7 degrees in the city and other parts of South Bengal in the past 48 hours, bringing in a quick change in the weather system.

"There is a strong and steady flow of northern wind into the South Bengal districts, which will intensify in the next 48 hours, bringing down the mercury further. As a result, there will be a cold wave condition not only in North Bengal but also in the South Bengal districts. The city and other South Bengal districts will witness a further dip in the temperature in the next two days," a senior weather official said.

According to the weather office, the temperature in the Western districts like Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Midnapore may go down to 5-6 degree Celsius in the next few days, if the northern wind continues to sweep across the state.

The temperature in Birbhum on Thursday dropped to 7.9 degree Celsius, with 8.4 degree in Purulia, 9.5 degree in Bankura and 7.6 degree in West Burdwan. Meanwhile in North Bengal, most of the districts have recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The lowest temperature in Darjeeling touched 4.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, while Kalimpong recorded 6 degree, Siliguri 9.4 degree, Cooch Behar 9.7 degree and Balurghat 10.7 degree.

There will be thick fog in various North Bengal districts in the early morning hours, but in case of South Bengal districts the sky will remain mostly clear.

With the temperature plummeting rapidly, the people in the city have started visiting shops in various marketplaces to buy new woollen dresses.

Many of the city-dwellers have expressed their happiness as winter has finally set in. All the tourist spots across the city including Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Science City and Eco Park are also making various arrangements to welcome visitors during Christmas and New Year.