Kolkatans scamper for woollens as city witnesses coldest day of season

Kolkata: The city on Wednesday recorded the lowest temperature of the season with mercury touching 15.4 degree Celsius, while in many North Bengal districts it dipped below the 10 degree mark.



The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore said that the city's temperature will further go down to 11 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours, giving a sense of winter chill to the people. The temperature will drop similarly in the neighbouring districts as well.

The lowest temperature in the city on Tuesday stood at around 18.6 degrees.

"The city's sky will remain clear and the people will experience sunny mornings in the next two days. The temperature has dropped by 2-3 degrees in various South Bengal districts in the past 24 hours and will again drop by 2-3 degrees in the next 48 hours," a weather official said.

The humidity level in South Bengal districts, meanwhile, may hover around 60-90 percent in the next couple of days. The northern wind that brings winter chill to South Bengal districts will have a steady flow, as the western disturbances have ceased to have any impact on the weather system of the state.

The weather office also said that there will be thick fog in all the North Bengal districts, while the South Bengal districts may witness a light mist early in the morning which will disappear later in the day.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Darjeeling dropped to 4 degree Celsius, with 6 degrees in Kalimpong, 9.6 degrees in Cooch Behar, 11.1 degrees in Siliguri, 13.1 degrees in Jalpaiguri, 12.9 degrees in Malda, 12.3 degrees in Asansol, 12.6 degrees in Bankura, 13.2 degrees in Burdwan and 9.9 degrees in Birbhum.

The weather office also said that all the Western districts like Jhargram, West

Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura may witness a drop in the temperature to 8 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. The cold wave situation will prevail in the state in the next few days.