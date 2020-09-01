Kolkata wears a deserted look as cops tighten vigil

Kolkata: The last day of 'twice-a-week' complete lockdown in August passed off peacefully without any



untoward incident as the city police maintained a close vigil on the situation since

morning.

Since Monday morning police maintained a close vigil in lanes and by-lanes and conducted naka-checkings at major intersections. Besides police barricades were put up on roads across the city. This apart, police vans in each division conducted round the clock patrolling in their respective jurisdiction since morning.

Vehicles were allowed to pass only after checking whether it was actually

for any emergency purpose or not.

The police took immediate steps in case they found someone coming out without any valid reason.

All government and private offices, banks, public transport and other commercial establishments, except those dealing with essential services were closed because of the lockdown.

Since morning till 6 pm on Thursday as many as 609 people were arrested in Kolkata for deliberate violation of Complete Safety Norms.

Also 347 people have been prosecuted for not using

masks and 23 people for spitting in public places and on the road.

In Bidhannagar City Police area, the police maintained strict vigil since morning and arrested around 20

people for lockdown norms violation.