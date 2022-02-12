Kolkata to witness colder weather this weekend

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the lowest temperature in the city will start dipping from Saturday with the city dwellers witnessing colder weather this weekend. Some of the North Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.



The MeT office also said that the lowest temperature in Kolkata may remain around 14 degree Celsius in the next two days. The city on Friday registered the lowest temperature at around 17.7 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature on Thursday was registered around 18 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts are apprehending that this could be the last spell of the winter chill in Bengal. Temperature will again slide up from Tuesday next week paving way for spring to set in. Before the winter ends, there may be some spells of rainfall in Bengal again due to a clash between the easterly wind and western disturbance. The weather office also said people in South Bengal districts will experience misty mornings in the next couple of days and the sky will turn clear as the day progresses.

According to the MeT office prediction, districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather condition in North Bengal is expected to improve from Saturday.

Cold weather prevailed in the city and in many other South Bengal districts at the start of this week and then the mercury again turned upward from last Wednesday. As the MeT office predicted, several places in both North and South Bengal received some spells of rainfall in the last couple of days. Incidentally, the upper parts of Darjeeling received snowfall at the start of the week. A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in mercury in quick succession are causing infections among people, said city doctors. They have advised patients who have mild symptoms to consult doctors and undergo Covid tests. They have also suggested patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates.