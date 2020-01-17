Kolkata to host children's film festival from Jan 19

Kolkata: The 9th edition of Kolkata International Children's Film Festival, set to begin on January 19, will showcase 255 films from 35 countries, an official said.



'Hamid' which got the national award will be the inaugural film of the eight-day festival, member of the screening committee Prasad Ranjan Ray said.

German film "Alfons Jitterbit- Countdown to Chaos" by Mark Schlichter will have its Asian premier at the festival, he said.

Films will be shown in 10 venues including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Chalachitra Satabarshiki Bhavan in the city.

Over 10,000 delegate passes have been issued by the West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs Ministry, he said.

An anthology of children's films in Bengali in the last 100 years and an exhibition on movie posters will be held along with the festival, Roy added.

(Image from english.sakshi.com)