Kolkata to host children's film festival from Jan 19
Kolkata: The 9th edition of Kolkata International Children's Film Festival, set to begin on January 19, will showcase 255 films from 35 countries, an official said.
'Hamid' which got the national award will be the inaugural film of the eight-day festival, member of the screening committee Prasad Ranjan Ray said.
German film "Alfons Jitterbit- Countdown to Chaos" by Mark Schlichter will have its Asian premier at the festival, he said.
Films will be shown in 10 venues including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Chalachitra Satabarshiki Bhavan in the city.
Over 10,000 delegate passes have been issued by the West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs Ministry, he said.
An anthology of children's films in Bengali in the last 100 years and an exhibition on movie posters will be held along with the festival, Roy added.
(Image from english.sakshi.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
MHA forwards mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict to Prez;...17 Jan 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Namit Das to make music composing debut with 'A Suitable...17 Jan 2020 8:35 AM GMT
Sania storms into Hobart International women''s doubles...17 Jan 2020 8:33 AM GMT
Out on bail, Bhim Army chief joins anti-CAA protest outside...17 Jan 2020 8:30 AM GMT
SC allows Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs 20 Cr deposited...17 Jan 2020 8:21 AM GMT