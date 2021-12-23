Kolkata to get its first woman CP for three days

KOLKATA: Damayanti Sen, the 1996 bath IPS officer, will be serving as the acting Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata for three days starting from Wednesday. This is the first time, a woman IPS officer will be leading the prestigious

Kolkata Police as the present CP, Soumen Mitra is on leave. Sources informed that Mitra will join on December 25.

Till then, Sen will be taking all the decisions as the CP, Kolkata. At present Sen is posted as the Special CP II in the Kolkata Police.