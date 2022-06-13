Kolkata to get heavy rains from June 14 to 16: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has given a much awaited relief to the city dwellers by predicting monsoon rainfall in a couple of days from now. As per prediction, the city and South Bengal districts are expected to receive monsoon rainfall after June 14.



City and various other south Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall from June 14-16. The intensity of rainfall in North Bengal will slightly reduce after June 14 while in the south the intensity will increase.

There may be moderate rainfall in some pockets of North Bengal. There may be scattered rainfall in various western districts as well.

Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds and lightning hit Kolkata and several South on last Friday. Scattered rainfall failed to give relief from the heat. People in several parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore witnessed a strong breeze and received rainfall. Rain brought some sort of relief for the people in Kolkata.

People have been witnessing hot and humid weather for the past few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier predicted that the city and various parts of south Bengal districts would receive rainfall coupled with strong wind after June 10 as Monsoon will enter the state. The strong breeze that blew through various south Bengal districts including Kolkata was measured around 40-50 kms on Friday.

A heavy rainfall hit several parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur while Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar last week. Various south Bengal districts received scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The MeT office in the last week had predicted that people in south Bengal have to wait for the next couple of days for Monsoon.

Though, there was slight scattered rainfall in some parts of western districts as well.