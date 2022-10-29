Kolkata to experience cloudy weather on Chhath Puja

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted that city dwellers may witness partially cloudy weather on the day of Chhath Puja on Sunday. People may wake up to a foggy morning but there is no prediction of rainfall yet in the state.



Dry weather will prevail both in North and South Bengal. The sky may remain cloudy in the next 4-5 days occasionally but there is hardly any possibility of rain, the MeT office said. There is no weather system likely in the next couple of days.

City's temperature may stand at around 31 degree Celsius during the day time while in late evening hours, the mercury may drop up to 22 degree Celsius. There is no possibility for winter to set in now. City dwellers will have to wait for some more time. People in various districts are experiencing nippy early mornings and late night hours though. Those in the western districts may witness a little drop in temperature in the next couple of days compared to that of Kolkata, the MeT office added. Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram may see a slight drop in temperature.

There may be light drizzle in parts of North Bengal. Districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar may receive light rainfall while in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, the weather will remain dry.

People in various South Bengal districts witnessed light to moderate rainfall on the day of Diwali due to Cyclone Sitrang which did not have any major impact on Bengal. During Durga Puja, some of the South Bengal districts witnessed isolated rainfall. The monsoon also withdrew a little late this year.