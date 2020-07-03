Kolkata to conduct clinical trials of India's first indigenous Covid vaccine

Kolkata: Kolkata is one of the few venues in the country where the clinical trials of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine) would be performed before it is finally launched by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



The ICMR announced that it wants to launch the vaccine by August 15. The ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited to fast-track clinical trials of the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. A dozen institutes have been selected for clinical trials of the BBV152 COVID vaccine. The ICMR and NICED, Kolkata, along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) would conduct clinical trials on Covid-affected patients in four wards of the KMC. The clinical trials would be conducted before it is officially launched.

According to a press statement of the ICMR, the vaccine has been derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by August 15 after the completion of all clinical trials. The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) has been asked by the ICMR to step up clinical trials as it is a "priority project" monitored at the topmost level of the government. The NICED has been urged to speed up approvals relating to the trials in consultation with the civic body.

Experts have, however, questioned the deadline, since the clinical trial is yet to begin. The ICMR has fixed the deadline for Independence Day. The final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project.

In another development, the ICMR, in partnership with NICED, has conducted BCG vaccine at a private hospital in the city. The vaccine was applied on 45 persons who are mostly nurses and health workers involved in Covid treatment. The names have been sent by the ICMR.

They have undergone medical tests before being vaccinated. Some of the experts feel that the BCG vaccine may prevent the deadly virus.