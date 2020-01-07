Kolkata students intensify protest against JNU violence

Kolkata: Protests intensified on the streets here on Tuesday against the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, as well as the new citizenship law and a proposed nationwide NRC, with students taking out marches.

Students of Jadavpur University and some other educational institutions took out a protest march from south Kolkata's Hazra to Central Government Office complex at Nizam Palace.

With a minivan wrapped in a banner reading "We won't show you any papers" in the vanguard, the students sang, strummed guitars, and shouted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, while decrying the vandalism in JNU.

"The student community and academicians across the country are speaking out against the anti-constitution CAA. The Hindu right-wing forces BJP, RSS and ABVP are assaulting the student community and ruining the academic atmosphere.

"Students everywhere are agitated against the rightwing forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) will have to answer for the vandalism and attack," said a rallyist.

Students of Aliah university carrying the tricolour marched from their campus to Ramlila Maidan condemning the violence at JNU. The university teachers also joined in.