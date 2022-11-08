Kolkata Shree Award given to at least 78 Pujas covering about 11 categories

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday organised the award distribution ceremony for the Kolkata Shree award honoring the best Durga Pujas of 2022 at Town Hall.



"After continuous efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Shree has become Biswa Shree after the Durga Puja was awarded the Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO," Mayor Firhad Hakim, who was present at the occasion, said.

He added that Kolkata is known as the capital of culture and art because it has the capacity to be so, and Durga Puja is the greatest show of it.

Hakim encouraged the 123 Durga Puja Samiti present in the audience to plan the Durga Puja bigger in the coming year after having received the Kolkata Shree award.

Along with Hakim, Debasish Kumar, Member, Mayor-in-Council (parks and square and parking) and Mala Roy, chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Council were also present during the distribution of the awards to at least 78 Pujas.

The results for the Kolkata Shree award were announced by the Mayor on October 1. "Chetla Agrani and member mayor-in-council (parks and gardens) Debasish Kumar's Puja Tridhara Sammilani has not been included in the competition. Since we are associated with these Pujas, their inclusion may lead to a conflict of interest," Hakim said.

The 'Sherar Shera Puja' award went to Gariahat Hindustan Club, Suruchi Sangha, Tala Prattay, and Hatibagan Sarbojanin Puja Committee. While Shera Puja awards went to Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab, Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, 95 Pally Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee, and Barisha Club.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in association with CESC will hand over awards in 11 categories this year.