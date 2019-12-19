Kolkata Science City unveils new 'time machines'
Kolkata: The Science City in Kolkata has unveiled a new pair of 'time machines', motion simulators with 3D projections, officials said on Thursday.
Around 15 visitors can be accommodated in each simulator where films on subjects ranging from the Great Wall of China to the Roman civilisation will be shown in 65-inch LED monitors with 3D projections, Science City Director Subhabrata Chaudhuri said.
"Keeping in view the immense popularity of the earlier version of the time machine, which attracted around 45 lakh visitors or 14.2 per cent of the total footfall to Science City, we have installed these motion simulators," he said.
The machines, unveiled at Science City on Wednesday, have been partially funded by the Union Ministry of Culture, Chaudhuri said.
"We hope people will enjoy the shows with polaroid glasses that give an immersive feeling while inside the capsules," he said, adding that the earlier 'time machine' was shut for maintenance in April last year.
(Image credit-sciencecitykolkata.org.in)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two dead in Mangaluru, one in Lucknow as protests turn...19 Dec 2019 4:44 PM GMT
'Fight US economic terrorism'19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Bolivia orders arrest of former president Morales19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Chinese students protest as varsity charter cuts 'freedom...19 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Small blasts hit Rakhine town as Suu Kyi visits19 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT