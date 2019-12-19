Kolkata Science City unveils new 'time machines'

Kolkata: The Science City in Kolkata has unveiled a new pair of 'time machines', motion simulators with 3D projections, officials said on Thursday.

Around 15 visitors can be accommodated in each simulator where films on subjects ranging from the Great Wall of China to the Roman civilisation will be shown in 65-inch LED monitors with 3D projections, Science City Director Subhabrata Chaudhuri said.

"Keeping in view the immense popularity of the earlier version of the time machine, which attracted around 45 lakh visitors or 14.2 per cent of the total footfall to Science City, we have installed these motion simulators," he said.

The machines, unveiled at Science City on Wednesday, have been partially funded by the Union Ministry of Culture, Chaudhuri said.

"We hope people will enjoy the shows with polaroid glasses that give an immersive feeling while inside the capsules," he said, adding that the earlier 'time machine' was shut for maintenance in April last year.





(Image credit-sciencecitykolkata.org.in)