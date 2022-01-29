Kolkata reports 481 fresh Covid cases

Kolkata: Kolkata on Friday registered 481 fresh Covid cases, which is the highest among any district. The daily cases in the city stood at 423 on Thursday.



After a gap of 25 days, the number of daily Covid infected cases in Kolkata dropped below 1,000 last Sunday. The city has so far seen a total of 4,43,210 Covid infected cases. Many of them had to be admitted to the hospital. As many as 4,27,529 patients from Kolkata have already been released after recovery. Kolkata registered eight Covid deaths on Friday and the total number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,508.

North 24-Parganas saw nine Covid deaths on Friday while Hooghly witnessed one death, West Burdwan two, East Midnapore two, West Midnapore, Jhargram one, Purulia one, Birbhum one, Nadia two, Murshidabad one, Jalpaiguri two, Darjeeling one, Alipurduar one.

The daily Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 3,805 on Friday from what stood at 3,608 on Thursday and 4,969 on Wednesday. On Monday, the figure stood at 4,494.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,86,667 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,20,423 have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate on Friday dropped to 6.15 percent from what stood at 7.12 percent on Thursday. The number of fatalities on Friday dropped to 34 from 36 on Thursday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 4.53 percent on Friday from what stood at 4.60 percent. The state had an occupancy rate at 5.04 percent on Tuesday from what stood at 5.66 percent on Monday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 percent on Tuesday. The state registered a discharge rate of 96.67 percent on Friday. Around 61,883 samples were tested across the state on Friday. Bengal has so far carried out 2,30,64,032 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 29:71 on Saturday.