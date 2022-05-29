Kolkata: Rehab centre patient stabs two employees, arrested
Kolkata: Two employees of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and alcoholics here were injured when an inmate allegedly stabbed them on Sunday, a police officer said.
Rajiv d Costa and Arup Naskar suffered injuries after the patient, undergoing treatment at the centre for the past one month, stabbed them in the kitchen around 8:30 am, he said.
The patient has been arrested.
The condition of one of the injured, who had to be admitted to a hospital, is stated to be serious, the officer said.
Further investigation is underway.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Tabu on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success: A hit project never goes to waste29 May 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Will continue to be associated with social comedies: Raaj Shaandilyaa29 May 2022 3:27 PM GMT
'Conversation With Friends' feels truthful and human: Joe Alwyn29 May 2022 3:25 PM GMT
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 100 crores at box office29 May 2022 3:24 PM GMT
Sidhu Moosewala shot by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa29 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT