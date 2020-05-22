Kolkata Port Trust to start vessel operation

Kolkata: The Kolkata Port Trust is desperately trying to start vessel operations from Haldia Dock Complex from Thursday night as the communication has been disrupted with Haldia due to the super cyclone Amphan with some infrequent communication via SMS.



"Operation at HDC started in the late afternoon and two-vessel sailing is expected in the late evening tide," said a senior KoPT official.

Haldia Dock had suffered some damage due to the cyclonic storm Amphan. The roofs of the shed on berth no 9, tippler, berth no 5 was damaged. One state power line that fell on the railway lines were removed in the afternoon. Three high mast lighting towers have been damaged. Around 1000 trees fell in the colony but the main road of colony and road to docks we're cleared to start operation by Thursday afternoon.

The Kolkata Port Trust started operations at Kolkata Dock System at 10 am and one ship departure took place at 12.30. Cargo handling operations were on but not many trucks could come in because of tree felling on various connecting roads.