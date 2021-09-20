Kolkata Port Trust: Biometric verification of pensioners commences

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, (SMP) Kolkata (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) has started a drive to biometrically verify the Kolkata Dock System pensioners and family pensioners in coordination with India Post through Digital Life Certificates. This initiative is a part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav.



Till date, more than 9000 pensioners have got registered under Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through an easy and hassle-free process.

Presently, camps are re-organised at various post offices in Kolkata Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan and Midnapore for the left out pensioners.

In the first week of camp from September 13 to18 held at Behala, Parnasree Pally, Barisha, Kidderpore, Garden Reach and Howrah, overwhelming response from pensioners was seen and more than 600 DLC registrations were reported.

For the ease of pensioners, DLC was carried out on wheels where the pensioners drove near the designated post offices in car, taxis, autos or rickshaws and the postman got the registration done while seated in the vehicle.

The bed-ridden patients were attended by postmen at their residence on their request and generated DLC.

The camp will continue in various post offices till September 30 in various post offices across the state. Pensioners can also approach GPO for DLC on any working day till September 30. The biometric verification of port pensioners through Jeevan Pramaan site is essential for uninterrupted pension and arrear due, if any.