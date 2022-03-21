Kolkata Port: Ship-to-ship LPG transfer with Bangladesh starts

kolkata: Kolkata Port, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata opened a new chapter in cargo handling by commencing STS (ship-to-ship) operation for LPG cargo bound for Bangladesh.



Apart from ushering a new beginning in the Indo-Bangladesh relation, it will also open connectivity between Kolkata Port and Mongla port of Bangladesh, where the LPG cargo is bound for.

VLGC MT Miura carrying 11666.335 MT of propane and 32848.804 MT of butane from Trincomallee, Sri Lanka anchored at Sandheads at about 13:30 hrs on Saturday and on completion of customs formalities commenced discharging cargo at 17:06 hrs in LPG barge Senna 7.

The operation will continue with four such LPG barges loading from MT Miura and discharging at Mongla in a merry go round manner. M T Miura will act as a floater for LPG cargo. In foul weather condition, such operation will be undertaken at Sagar.

The STS operation involving floater and LPG barges was being undertaken at Indonesia earlier and SMP, Kolkata is the first major port in the country for undertaking such operation within its limits, said Vinit Kumar, chairman, SMP, Kolkata.

"Port will earn vessel and cargo-related charges from the said operation. As a startup venture, port has provided its tug for towing and

placing Yokohama fenders

for safe berthing of vessels in the sea," Kumar said. The tug will also act as a Fire Float. Apart from SMP, Kolkata, Calcutta Customs played a

proactive role by permitting such operation in a time

bound manner.