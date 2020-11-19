Kolkata Port launches web, mobile-based transport application

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata launched a web and mobile application based transport solution at Kolkata Dock System on Wednesday in association with a private logistics company in continuation of its drive towards ease of doing business through digital transformation, Vinit Kumar, Chairman SMP officially launched the application.



"The logistics company will operate as preferred technology partner of SMP Kolkata and provide digital platform for its users to increase the backloading of trailers in and around the Kolkata dock," said a senior SMP official,

Presently, around 800 trucks/trailers enter and exit the dock every day, however, considerable number of trucks/trailers go one way empty. The transport solution shall provide a real time visibility of the available trucks/trailers in and around the dock so that they can be booked by the users online, thus increasing the backloading at the port, reducing the number of empty vehicles plying on the dock roads and also decreasing the carbon emissions from the vehicles.

The platform will connect the users (demand) and transporters (supply) on a real time basis which shall improve the vehicle utilization for transporters and reduce the process time, congestion and logistics cost for users.

Kolkata Dock is also a prominent hub for Nepal and Bhutan bound import containers.