Kolkata Port evaluating ideas for riverfront beautification
KOLKATA: In a bid to fructify a major riverfront beautification and commercial development project near the iconic Howrah bridge here, the Kolkata Port or SMP is evaluating suggestions of prospective bidders received after inviting expression of interests for the initiative, a top official said on Sunday.
The project, which is in line with the government's Maritime India Vision 2030, could bring investment of hundreds of crores and open another revenue stream for the Kolkata Port, he said. "There is good response from prospective bidders for the proposed Hooghly riverfront development project around the Armenian ghat. They have suggested some changes in bid terms and conditions which we are evaluating," an official said.
