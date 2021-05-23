Kolkata Police warn of WhatsApp getting hacked

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday alerted people stating that "WhatsApp (is) getting hacked" if one clicks on a particular link sent by the hackers.

Murlidhar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), tweeted: "WhatsApp Getting Hacked! If u receive this kind of message and if any person on your WhatsApp (even if known) asks you to fwd the same, pls don't fwd. Fraudsters are using this to take control of WhatsApp accounts. We have received few such complaints & seek cooperation..."

He has also specified about the message containing the link, a single click on which will give an access of WhatsApp account to the hackers. The message (as shared by Sharma) reads: "Your WhatsApp code: 554-410. You can also tap on this link to verify your phone: v.whatsapp.com/554410. Don't share this code with others".

According to cyber crime experts, it is mostly happening when one is trying to install the app on their smartphones. The OTP that is being provided should not be shared with anyone.

"Not only for WhatsApp, it's always recommended not to share any OTP with anyone," said cyber expert Bibhas Chattopadhyay.