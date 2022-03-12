Kolkata Police turns saviour for Madhyamik examinees in city

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police is going extra miles to help the Madhyamik examinees to reach their venues on time and other ways.



In the past few days on several occasions police personnel not only helped the Madhyamik examinees to reach their venues on time but also hospitalized a student who had fallen ill at the examination centre and returned valuable documents regarding the examinations that were left behind while leaving the examination hall.

On Friday, around 11:35 am, Additional OC of Shyambazar traffic guard, Soumik Sengupta was informed by Sergeant Rajib Kumar Singh about a broken down vehicle on R G Kar road which was carrying two Madhyamik examinees and their guardian.

The students had only 10 minutes left to reach the examination centre on Duff Street. Immediately Sengupta rushed to the spot and picked them up in his car and reached the examination centre on time.

In the afternoon, a student had fallen ill inside the examination centre at the Rishi Aurobinda Balika Vidyapith in Santoshpur.

The invigilators got in touch with the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Purba Jadavpur traffic guard, Raju Pal who subsequently informed the OC, Sanjay Singh about the situation. Singh promptly reached the venue and rushed the student to a nearby hospital with help from traffic sergeant Joyjit Saha who escorted the car for quick movement.

On Wednesday Sanjay Chatterjee SI of Netajinagar police station was informed by the Baghajatin Girls' High School authority that a student had forgotten to take his documents while leaving the examination hall. Chatterjee within a few moments got the mobile number of the student. asked her to come to the school. Later the documents were handed over to the student in presence of her father.