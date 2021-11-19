Kolkata Police to rope in 25 traffic guards to crackdown on vehicles causing pollution

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has decided to involve the 25 traffic guards to check and prosecute the vehicles which are polluting the air quality of the city.



Earlier, only the Anti Pollution Cell of the Kolkata Police used to conduct the surprise checking using a pollution level measuring machine.

According to sources, senior officials of the city police recently decided to put more stress on the environmental issue and stop vehicles plying in the city which are polluting the city air.

Though the cops of Anti Pollution Cell conducts surprise checks across the city but that was not enough.

To ensure more stringent measures, it was decided that similar pollution level measuring machines will be given to all the traffic guards so that they can act against the polluting vehicles.

So far 18 traffic guards have been given the machines which are being used to measure pollution level of the vehicles.

In the process vehicles pollution level is being measured despite it has a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. If the vehicle is found to be emitting pollutants then police issue a notice to the driver or the owner after keeping one of the documents of the said vehicle.

As per the notice the vehicle need to be undergo a proper service within the stipulated period and present before the cops within seven days. If any people fails to present or the vehicle is found to be emitting pollutants even after seven days, then the owner or the driver will be prosecuted. The fine amount may extend up to Rs 1500 starting from Rs 750.

"We need to play our role to save the environment. The traffic guards have been involved so that it can be done on a large scale so that people keep their vehicles well maintained so that it does not pollute nature," said Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic.