Kolkata Police sets up pathology centre, three medicine shops for its personnel

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has set up a pathology centre and three medicine shops for the police personnel and their family members so that they can get themselves tested and buy medicines at a discounted rates without going to crowded places.



This step was taken on the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.According to sources, amid the pandemic situation police personnel and their family members had no other options other than going to local medicine shops or to go to pathology centres to check their health status.

To ease the problems, one pathology centre has been set up at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines where police personnel can get their pathological tests done.

Though the pathological centre has come up in the Alipore Bodyguard Lines, no police personnel or their family members need to go there as collection centres will be set up in each of the Kolkata Police housings soon. A private organsation has been selected through a tender process which will operate the pathological centre and the collection centres.

Three medicine shops have been set up at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines, police housing of 4th battalion in Salt Lake and BT Road police lines.

The medicine shop in the Alipore Bodyguard Lines has started operating while the other two will start functioning soon. In the medicine shops, police personnel and their family members can buy prescribed medicines at a discounted rate.