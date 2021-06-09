Kolkata Police set to launch 'Drive-by Covid vaccination camp' today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police in collaboration with AMRI Hospitals is all set to launch eastern India's first 'Drive-by Covid vaccination camp' which will be inaugurated by the Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra on Wednesday at the East Bengal Club approach road opposite of Eden Gardens.



The programme named as "four steps to immunity" is the unique concept taken up by the private hospital group and the Kolkata police. The four steps have been designed as ~ drive in, verify, vaccinate, drive out which means people in a car can step into the camp and can get a shot without any hassle. CoWIN registration is however mandatory for those who would go to the camp. Only four wheelers would be allowed to enter the camps. The camp will start from Wednesday. People have to step into the camp with valid documents.

Meanwhile, the state has so far vaccinated 1,67,10,817 people out of which around 2,51,022 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday. The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 16,45,764 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Monday, around 3,05,054 people were vaccinated across the state.

Bengal has given an impetus to the vaccination drive with all the private hospitals resuming their immunization drive. Number of people being vaccinated in a single day has also gone up. The state government is set to receive a total 22,12,630 doses this month. The doses are being sent to the state by the manufacturers in various phases. State government has already distributed the vaccine doses among the private hospitals which had to stall their vaccination drive after the Centre brought in new directives.