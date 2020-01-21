Kolkata Police seizes 25 kg of heroin
Kolkata: In one of the biggest drug seizure in the city, the Kolkata Police arrested two persons and seized 25 kg of heroin from their possession on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.
The market price of the seized heroin could be Rs 100 crore or more, the officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at a house in the citys Paikpara area in the early hours on Tuesday and nabbed one UP-based narcotics drug dealer along with his Manipuri partner, he said.
"We have seized heroin weighing approximately 25.255 kg. Both the persons have been booked under the NDPS Act and an investigation into the matter is going on," the officer said.
"This is one of the biggest seizures of heroin not only in Kolkata area but also in Bengal and north east," the officer claimed.
