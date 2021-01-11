Kolkata Police register case after fake news says govt monitoring calls, messages

Kolkata: Kolkata Police marked a Whatsapp message claiming the government would monitor calls, messages and social media accounts without consent of the users as fake. Police registered a case against unknown people for spreading the same.

Since the past few days, the message had been circulated through Whatsapp. Later, Kolkata Police tweeted after attaching a picture of the message: "Fake News Alert. Legal action initiated against those spreading fake news." The same was also posted on Facebook as well. However, no reports of any arrest were received till the time of filing of this report on Sunday. Police are trying to track the people who were circulating it.

Earlier, several people were arrested across the state for spreading fake information after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed police to deal with such matters strictly. A good number of people were also cautioned after being summoned to Lalbazar.