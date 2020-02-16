Kolkata police nab two drug peddlers, seize heroin
Kolkata:Kolkata police nab two drug peddlers, seize heroin
The city police nabbed two notorious drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered 322 grams of heroin from them, an officer said on Sunday.
Acting on a source's information, personnel of the Detective Department's Narcotic Cell apprehended Durga Rani Mondal alias Chaya, 55, and Radharaman Das, 37, in central Kolkata's B.B. Ganguli Street near Kolay Market under Muchipara police station on Saturday afternoon.
Kolkata police's Joint Commissioner, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma said 268 grams of heroin was recovered from Mondal and 54 grams from Das.
The contraband was contained in different transparent polythene packets, for which they could not render any satisfactory account.
While Mondal hails from Subhas Pally in 24 Parganas South district, Das is a resident of Daspara in 24 Parganas North district.
A case has been filed at the Muchipara police station against the two accused.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
DoT may encash bank guarantees of telcos on not paying AGR...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Oil India to move TDSAT against DoT seeking Rs 48,489 cr in...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos up nearly 50% to...16 Feb 2020 4:41 PM GMT
IMG clears BPCL sale bid documents, to be issued after...16 Feb 2020 4:40 PM GMT
No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: FM16 Feb 2020 4:39 PM GMT