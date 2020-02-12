Kolkata Police makes do with temporary numbers after system collapses
Kolkata: Kolkata Police has brought out a temporary list of helpline numbers after regular BSNL landline numbers including dial 100 stopped functioning from Tuesday night.
The temporary numbers of the control rooms are 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465 and 9432624365. According to sources, police personnel of Lalbazar control room were facing problem with the BSNL landlines since November last year. BSNL was reportedly informed several times but the problem was not fully solved.
On Tuesday night, the entire system collapsed. Later, police arranged some mobile numbers which are being used at present as temporary ones. Sources informed that on Wednesday, General Manager of BSNL in Kolkata was called at Lalbazar and a high-level meeting was held.
"We have requested to restore the lines as soon as possible but not sure when it would start functioning. BSNL has started the work. Meanwhile some mobile numbers are being used as control room numbers," a senior police official said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Do not show papers to anyone, not even to state govt...12 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 1612 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
EVMs tamper-proof, no question of returning to ballot...12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 11 years in jail in terror...12 Feb 2020 6:29 PM GMT