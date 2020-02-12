Kolkata Police makes do with temporary numbers after system collapses

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has brought out a temporary list of helpline numbers after regular BSNL landline numbers including dial 100 stopped functioning from Tuesday night.

The temporary numbers of the control rooms are 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465 and 9432624365. According to sources, police personnel of Lalbazar control room were facing problem with the BSNL landlines since November last year. BSNL was reportedly informed several times but the problem was not fully solved.

On Tuesday night, the entire system collapsed. Later, police arranged some mobile numbers which are being used at present as temporary ones. Sources informed that on Wednesday, General Manager of BSNL in Kolkata was called at Lalbazar and a high-level meeting was held.

"We have requested to restore the lines as soon as possible but not sure when it would start functioning. BSNL has started the work. Meanwhile some mobile numbers are being used as control room numbers," a senior police official said.