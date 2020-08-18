Kolkata Police launches mobile app to monitor health condition of personnel

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has launched a smartphone application, Niramoy, to monitor the health condition of the police personnel who are staying at their homes and barracks due to ailments in order to maintain the availability of police personnel.



Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma on Monday launched the application at the Lalbazar. According to police, earlier it was seen that several cops went on leave owing to several health issues. Few of them were found serious at the eleventh hour when he needs to be admitted in a hospital.

The application launched on Monday is aimed to monitor the health condition of the cops who reported sick as well as for the others. The police personnel reported sick will be called twice a day to find out their health conditions.

Also senior Kolkata Police officials will also monitor the activity in the application.

"If we can monitor their health conditions, then he or she can be admitted in a hospital at the early stage before the situation turns worse," said a senior Kolkata Police

official.

Meanwhile the state government will come up with 20 new barracks for the comfortable stay of police personnel in Kolkata and districts. It has often been found that the police barracks are overcrowded and the police personnel felt uncomfortable to stay there.