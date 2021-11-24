Kolkata Police introduces online NOC process for change of address of vehicles

kolkata: Kolkata Police has introduced an online 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) for transfer of vehicle ownership and address change for vehicles and driving licences, so that people do not have to wait in the queue anymore.



The new process has started functioning from Tuesday. From now on, people can apply for a NOC and get it instantly if no cases are found pending against the vehicle or driving licence.

Earlier, people used to apply for an NOC at the counter of the Traffic Computer Cell outside Lalbaazar. To get the NOC, the applicant had to wait for a few days after the application was submitted. If any pending cases were found, then the application used to get rejected.

In the new process, people will have to click on the e-NOC link in the Kolkata Traffic Police website. After clicking on the link, the user will have to choose between vehicle and driving licence for which the NOC is needed.

After putting in the vehicle registration number, the last five digits of the chassis number and mobile number, an OTP will be sent. After putting in the OTP a message will appear with a message whether the vehicle or the driving licence is eligible to get the NOC. After that, a PDF of NOC will be generated. Senior cops said the NOC would contain a QR code and a watermark of Kolkata Police logo. However, the manual system at the Lalbaazar counter will also function.