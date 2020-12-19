Kolkata police Inspector gets 'Cyber Cop of the Year' award

Kolkata: An Inspector of Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime police station has been honoured with the prestigious 'Cyber Cop of the Year' award by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) for quick detection and speedy conviction of a Nigerian fraudster.



The Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma, on Friday felicitated the Inspector, D A Lakra at Lalbazar for his achievement.

"Felicitated Inspector DA Lakra who has been awarded DSCI (Data Security Council of India) Cyber Cop of the Year Award for investigation and speedy conviction in a Cyber Fraud case. Congratulations Proud KP Detective Dept," the CP tweeted.

The award by the DSCI is considered to be the highest award in the Cyber Crime investigation field.