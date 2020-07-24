Kolkata Police Inspector dies of Covid; senior IPS officer infected

Kolkata: An Inspector of Kolkata Police who was in-charge of the Equipment Cell in the Traffic department died due to COVID-19 on Friday morning in a private hospital.



Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma expressed his condolence to the family members of the Covid martyr and tweeted: "Extremely saddened to hear about the untimely demise of our colleague Inspector Abhignan Mukherjee of KP Traffic Dept. My heart goes out to the family of this well-known, vibrant and hardworking Officer. Salute Corona Martyr Team KP." After the news reached Lalbazar, Kolkata Police also condoled his death.

Few days ago, Mukherjee was admitted to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass with symptoms of the pandemic. His swab sample was tested there twice but the result came negative.

On Thursday, his swab sample was sent again for testing as he developed breathing trouble.

At night, it was found that the Inspector was infected with COVID-19.

On Friday morning, he passed away. Till date, at least 900 Kolkata Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 and four of them have died. This apart, a senior IPS officer has also been tested Covid positive. Few days ago, he developed symptoms following which his swab sample was sent for testing. On Thursday, he was tested positive. As he does not have major health issues, the IPS officer is staying in isolation at his home supervising the work of his unit.