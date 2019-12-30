Kolkata Police gears up to keep city secure during New Year's Eve bash

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has geared up to secure the city, especially Park Street and other crowded places, on New Year's Eve. Several roads will be made 'no entry' zones from 4 pm on December 31, including Park Street.



According to police, all the night clubs, bars and hotels in the area will be kept under strict vigil. Approximately 5,000 police personnel have been deputed in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Police personnel in uniform and plain clothes will monitor the shopping malls and Metro stations across the city, while divisional mobile vans will be patrolling the city round-the-clock.

Apart from this, 13 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 14 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be posted at strategic points in the city to prevent any untoward incident during the festive season. Two QRTs with woman Combat Force personnel will be stationed in and around Park Street.

Sources informed that special emphasis will be given on the Park Street area. Several senior police officials will be deputed on Tuesday in Park Street, who would supervise the forces from time to time.

This apart, Kolkata Traffic Police will also conduct 'block chain' raids and drunken driving raids across the city in order to put a leash on errant bikers and drivers, while teams from Detective Department (DD) and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) will maintain strict vigil across the city in order to intervene in case of any deterioration of law and order.

The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team will also be on standby, in case of urgent intervention. The all women Winners team will also be patrolling to ensure safety and security of women across the city.

Apart from securing the city, Kolkata Police will also monitor the night clubs, bars and pubs on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially the parties.

In the past, it has been observed that during New Year's Eve and New Year day, drugs and other narcotic substances are consumed during parties running till late night.

Police will also keep strict vigil to stop rooftop parties being organised without requisite permission. It has been observed in the past that some unknown persons had organised such parties and invitations were given out online. In such cases, no permission was obtained from police.

To put a leash on such parties, police will also monitor the social media sites. During such parties, participants are often found consuming drugs and narcotic substances which are procured illegally using the dark web.

To stop the supply of drugs, Kolkata Police has already increased its vigil. On Christmas morning, police had seized a large consignment of 'Yaba' tablets and heroin worth approximately Rs five crore, which was being brought to the city as supply for the night parties.