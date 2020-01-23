Kolkata Police gears up to keep city safe during R-Day Parade

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has made elaborate arrangements regarding security on Republic Day. To prevent any untoward incident, Howrah and Bidhnannagar Police have also joined the efforts.



Kolkata Police informed that during Republic Day celebrations, several measures will be taken up to secure the city. Senior police officials have been instructed to supervise security across the city throughout the day.

According to senior police officials, during the Republic Day parade at Red Road, special security layers will be set up. There will be six watchtowers from where police personnel with advanced sniper rifles will be keeping watch on the whole area.

Multiple bunkers have been set up in and around Red Road and other adjacent roads. Three Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be there at strategic points to act quickly in case of any urgency.

There will be 10 police assistance booths for the spectators who would come to enjoy the parade. Approximately 3,000 policemen will be deployed to ensure security in the area.

There will also be constant patrolling in the river. Both the bomb and dog squads will commence frisking operations from Saturday. Vigilance has also been increased at Metro stations and other important places including shopping complexes, zoological garden, hotels etc.

Apart from security, there will be certain restrictions on movement of traffic on Sunday as well. The roads including Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Kidderpore Road from Hastings Crossing to J and N Island, Rani Rashmoni Avenue between Y Road tram track and Government Place West, Gostha Pal Sarani, Plassey Gate Road, Duffering Road, Outram Road, Esplanade Ramp and Government Place West will remain closed from 5.30 am until the parade is over and the crowd is dispersed.

Red Road will remain closed from 10 pm onwards on January 25 until the crowd is dispersed after the parade. People availing buses or trams will have to alight either at Esplanade, Park Street or Strand Road to reach the venue.

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed from 5.30 am in the morning on Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Chowringhee Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Queens' Way and Outram Road.

This apart, police will also conduct naka-checking across the city in order to keep the streets safe.