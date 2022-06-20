Kolkata Police floats tender to buy riot gear for its personnel
kolkata: The Kolkata Police is buying riot gear for its force and officers to manage law and order situation in more safer way.
Owing go the situation in past couple of months, the city police felt that proper riot gears are essential for the police personnel on ground as often they use wooden sticks and normal police helmet or cricket helmets.
On June 13, a tender has been floated by the Kolkata Police to buy 2000 pieces of Body Protector Jacket with Arm Guard and Shin Guard, 5000 pieces of Poly Carbonate Baton and 2000 pies of Poly Carbonate Shields. For the purpose Rs 70,50,000 has been allotted.These gears will replace the old body protectors and helmets which are unable to reduce the impact of heavy objects.
In the specification, it has been mentioned that the Body Protector Jacket should be made out of gabardine cloth.
The jacket should not weigh more than 2.8 kg whereas the weight of each shin guards and arm guards should be 340 grams and 160 grams respectively.
The weight of each polycarbonate baton should not cross 350 grams and the weight of polycarbonate shield should not cross 2.03 kg. The bid submission for the tender will close on July 4 following which the tender will be opened. The whole process will be completed by end of July.
