Kolkata Police Commissioner, 2 DIGs test Covid +ve

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Thursday tested Covid positive. He was feeling unwell for the past two days and had stopped coming to Lalbazar. His swab sample was collected on Wednesday for Covid test and the report came on Thursday evening.



He, in isolation at his residence, informed on Thursday that he is experiencing mild symptoms with fever and working from home. Sources informed that all police personnel who came in contact with Sharma have been asked to stay in home isolation and report if they experience any Covid symptoms.

DIG Presidency Range Praveen Tripathi and DIG Midnapore Range V Solomon Nesakumar also tested positive. Nesakumar's wife and daughter also tested positive. Nesakumar and his family are currently staying in home isolation.

On Thursday morning, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Special Branch, Kolkata Police died of Covid in a city hospital.