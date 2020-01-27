Kolkata Police announces alternate route ahead of Talla Bridge's closure

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Monday announced the alternative route of vehicular movement, with the Talla Bridge set to be closed for all vehicles as well as pedestrians from February 1.



The bridge will be closed for demolition and eventual reconstruction work, to be undertaken by state Public Works Department.

"We have finalised the movement of both south-bound and north-bound vehicles, with the Talla Bridge set to be closed completely from February 1," said Rupesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Kolkata Police.

North-bound buses and minibuses coming along C R Avenue will move along Jatindra Mohan Avenue – Girish Avenue – K V V Avenue – Chitpore Lock Gate Flyover – B T Road.

Meanwhile, buses and minibuses coming along Bidhan Sarani/A P C Road will be diverted from Shyambazar 5 point crossing to avail Bhupen Bose Avenue – Right turn at Bhupen Bose Avenue/J M Avenue Crossing – Girish Avenue - K V V Avenue – Lock Gate Flyover – B T Road.

Buses and minibuses moving towards east via Belgachia Road, however, will avail their existing route.

Small vehicles coming along C R Avenue can avail J M Avenue – Girish Avenue – K V V Avenue – Lock Gate Flyover/Cossipore Road, while those coming along Bidhan Sarani/

A P C Road may avail Bhupen Bose Avenue from Shyambazar 5 point crossing for

Girish Avenue - K V V Avenue – Lock Gate Flyover/Cossipore Road.

On the other hand, south-bound buses and minibuses coming along B T Road will be diverted from Chiriamore crossing via Dum Dum Road – right turn at Seven Tanks – Northern Avenue – left turn at Northern Avenue/Raja Manindra Road crossing – Raja Manindra Road – Milk Colony - Belgachia Road – R G Kar Road – Shyambazar 5 Point crossing, while those coming along Dum Dum Road from Nagerbazar/Dum Dum Station side, will be diverted from Seven Tanks crossing to avail Northern Avenue and then take left turn to Shyambazar 5 point crossing.

Small vehicles coming along B T Road can take right turn from Chiriamore crossing to avail Khagen Chatterjee Road – Cossipore Road – K V V Avenue – Girish Avenue – J M Avenue/Bhupen Bose Avenue for C R Avenue or Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing respectively.

They can also move further south from Chiriamore crossing to take left turn and move towards Belgachia Bridge and R G Kar.

The police will make necessary diversions as and when they deem necessary, to ensure smooth vehicular movement.