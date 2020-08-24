Kolkata only city in India to find place in case study of successfully plying e-buses: Derek O'Brien

Kolkata: Kolkata is the only city in the country and one among the four from across the globe to get placed in the case study over success of e-buses undertaken by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in June, said Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien in Soja Banglae Bolchi web series.



In the one minute long video that he uploaded in his twitter handle, O'Brien

said: "Students and office

goers are now easily availing the air-conditioned electric-buses. It is beneficial for the environment."

He further stated: "In June, IEA released a case study. Kolkata is the only city in India and one out of the four in the

world that got a position in the same."

"As many as 80 air-conditioned e-buses are operating in Kolkata at present. It will further increase. There is a plan to operate 5,000 more e-buses by 2030. It will reduce the carbon dioxide emission by 8 lakh tonne," he said.

The successful operation of electric buses in Kolkata has featured in the flagship report of International Energy Agency (IEA) - Global Electric Vehicle Outlook (GEVO) 2020 that was released on Monday in Paris.