Kolkata, neighbourhood receive pre-monsoon showers
Kolkata: Pre-monsoon showers lashed the city and its neighbourhood on Friday evening, leading to traffic snarls during rush hours in several places, with the regional Met director predicting that southwest monsoon will advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal in another day or two.
The Met department also said that the monsoon trough has covered entire sub-Himalayan West Bengal, which is currently experiencing downpour.
"Pre-monsoon showers were experienced in Kolkata and neighbourhood; the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal in a day or two," regional Met director G K Das stated.
The weatherman also noted that conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in parts of Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand in the next five days, the weatherman said in its forecast.
Barobisha in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday at 140 mm, while Alipurduar experienced 130 mm and Falakata 100 mm showers during the period, the Met said.
Sitamarhi in Bihar and Pakur in Jharkhand received 90 mm rainfall each, it said.
