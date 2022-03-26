Kolkata Metro to run more services from March 28

Kolkata: Limping back to normalcy, the Kolkata Metro Railway is set to operate for longer hours carrying more number of passengers from next week.



According to sources, the average daily passenger count of Kolkata Metro Railway hovers between 3.5 lakh and 4 lakh after the resumption of tokens in February this year.

"Metro is going to extend service hours by 10 minutes in the North-South Metro corridor in the morning from Monday to Saturday with effect from March 28, 2022," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Metro will run 282 services (141 UP and 141 DN) instead of 276 services on Weekdays, 234 services (117 UP and 117 DN) instead of 230 services on Saturdays and 130 services (65 UP and 65 DN) instead of 128 services on Sundays.

From Monday to Saturday, the first service will start at 06:50 hrs (instead of 07.00 hrs) from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar and from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar. At 07:00 hrs from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.

Last service from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas will be at 21:28 hrs (instead of 21:18 hrs), from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas will be at 21:40 hrs (instead of 21:30 hrs), from Kavi Subhas to Dumdum will be at 21:40 hrs (New Service) and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar will be at 21:30 hrs (No Change).

On Sundays, the first service will be at 09.00 hrs (no change in time) from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

Last service from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas will be at 21:28 hrs (instead of 21:18 hrs), from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas will be at 21:40 hrs (instead of 21:30 hrs), from Kavi Subhas to Dumdum will be at 21:40 hrs (New Service) and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar will be at 21:27 hrs ((instead of 21:30 hrs).

"Tokens and Smart Cards both can be used for travelling in the Metro. East-West Metro services will remain unchanged," pointed out the official.