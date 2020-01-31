Kolkata Metro to run modified services for Joint Entrance aspirants on Sunday

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run modified services for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination on Sunday.



"With a view to provide benefits to the aspirants of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination-2020, Metro Railway will run modified services on February 2, 2020. A total of 130 services (65 UP + 65 DN) will be run instead of 124 services as run on normal Sundays," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

She reiterated that services to and from Noapara will also be increased. 63 services (32 UP + 32 DN) will be run instead of 61 services as run on normal Sundays. From 09:30 am to 11:00 am, services will be run at 10 minute interval instead of 15 minute interval on normal Sundays.

However, time schedule of the first and last service from both Dum Dum and Kavi Subhas will remain unchanged, which will start at 9:00 am and 9:55 pm respectively.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway services were disrupted after fumes were seen coming out of a Dum Dum-bound air-conditioned rake at Netaji Bhavan station on Friday. According to sources, smoke was seen billowing out of the senior citizen's seat inside the rake, which had just started off from Netaji Bhavan station at 4:20 pm.

Immediately, the Metro officials and technicians reached the station to find out the reason behind the mishap. The incident triggered panic among passengers who were standing at the platform to catch a train.

The passengers were subsequently evacuated and train services were suspended. There was no report of any casualty or injury and normal services resumed after 30 minutes.