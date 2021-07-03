Kolkata Metro to run 90 Maintenance Spl Services

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro is all set to run 90 (45 UP and 45 DN) Maintenance Special Services instead of 62 from Monday.



"To ensure social distancing in Metro premises and trains, we are increasing the Maintenance Special Services from July 5, 2021," an official.

He reiterated that in the morning, the first service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 8:30 am (no change in timing) and the last service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 11:30 am (no change in timing).

In the evening, the first service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 3:45 pm (no change in timing) and the last service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 7 pm (instead of 6:30 pm).

These services will ply at an interval of eight minutes during peak hours from Monday to Saturday (instead of 11-12 minutes). There will be no services on Sunday.

Essential staff associated with healthcare, veterinary service, law and order, court, social welfare homes, bank, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, Internet, fire services, disaster management and civil defence, sanitation, food and beverages, insurance, press, sewerage and funeral services can avail these services after showing their proper ID and Metro Smart Cards.