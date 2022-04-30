Kolkata Metro to run 234 services on Eid

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will run 234 services on Eid- ul- Fitr this year. "Kolkata Metro will run 234 (117 UP + 117 DN) services on April 3, 2022 on the occasion of 'Eid- ul- Fitr," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway. He reiterated that the first service will start at 06:50 hours from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, at 06:55 hours from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar and at 7:00 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.

The last service will start at 21:28 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas, at At 21:30 hrs. from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar and at 21:40 hours from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Kavi Subhas to Dumdum. However, East-West Metro services will remain unchanged. Kolkata Metro Railway had extended service hours by 10 minutes in the North-South Metro corridor in the morning from Monday to Saturday with effect from March 28, 2022.

The official pointed out that Kolkata Metro Railway is running 282 services (141 UP and 141 DN) instead of 276 services on weekdays, 234 services (117 UP and 117 DN) instead of 230 services on Saturdays and 130 services (65 UP and 65 DN) instead of 128 services

on Sundays.