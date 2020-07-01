Kolkata Metro to resume services for those involved in essential services

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway on Tuesday launched an online recharge facility of smart cards for commuters keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.



"Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi has launched this facility today at Metro Rail Bhavan," said an official.

He reiterated that commuters will not be charged extra money for recharging their smart cards online. Metro smart card users will have to visit the Metro Railway Kolkata website https://mtp.indianrailways.gov.in and click on the "on-line recharge" option after which a menu driven facility will guide the commuters to the payment option. For payments, they can use SBI debit cards, any other bank's debit cards or credit cards, UPI App, Net banking or the YONO App.

However, Kolkata Metro Railway is likely to run "limited services" to help people involved in essential sectors reach their destinations once the Centre clears the state government's proposal.