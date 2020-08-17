Kolkata Metro starts smart card recharge APP

Kolkata: Metro Railway has developed a smart card recharge App. It will enable commuters to recharge their smart cards from anywhere and eliminate queues at metro stations.

"This App will fulfill a long-standing demand of Metro commuters and help them to recharge their smart cards easily. Commuters will have to download this App from Google Play Store where it will be available within a few days," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee. The App will have useful information such as fares, expected travel time between stations and Metro route map. The users will be able to get information about train timings at various stations.