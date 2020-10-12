Kolkata Metro services disrupted for 45 mins as woman attempts suicide on tracks

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway services on the North-South line were disrupted after a woman attempted suicide at Belgachia station on Sunday.



The train was entering the station when the victim jumped on the tracks. The loco-pilot applied an emergency brake and stopped the train.

The power connection to the railway track was immediately disconnected by the metro railway authorities.

The RPF and metro personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the 25-year-old woman from the railway track. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital.

"North-South line services were disrupted for 45 minutes. Services disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm due to a suicide attempt of a lady in the DN line of Belgachia station," said an official.

However, it was the first suicide attempt in Kolkata

Metro since the resumption of services following suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run additional services from Monday to cater to the increasing passenger count with each passing day. It will run 146 daily services at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours instead of 122 services running presently.

The official informed that these services will be run from Monday to Saturday. 64 services will be run on Sundays from October 18 from 10.10 am to 9.30 pm instead of 58 services being run now.