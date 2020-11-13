Kolkata Metro adds 38 north-south services

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway on Wednesday started running 38 additional services in the North-South corridor.



The initiative of increasing the Metro service has been taken considering that the flow of passengers would go up once the sub-urban train service resumed after seven months on November 11.

"We have decided to run 25 per cent additional services on weekdays i.e. from Monday to Saturday. From November 11, we are running 190 services (95 UP + 95 DN) instead of 152 services on the North South Corridor from 08.00 am to 10.00 pm," said an official.

He reiterated that during the morning and evening peak hours, services will be

available at an interval of 7 minutes.

The first service from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash will begin at 08.00 am. The first service from Noapara will start at 08.09 am.

The last service from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum will start at 9.00 pm and from Noapara at 8.55 pm.

For senior citizens, no e-pass will be required. Sunday service will remain unchanged. There will be no change in East-West Metro services.

On Wednesday, the suburban services resumed with 615 and 81 trains running under Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway respectively. In both Howrah and Sealdah stations, separate entry and exit gates have been made for passengers of local trains and long-distance trains.

According to sources, an old man who was travelling in a local train fell down and got injured at Baruipur station on Thursday.

The official pointed out that the Metro Railway has recently by completed an uninterrupted 1,500 cubic metre concreting work of the top slab of Bimanbandar Metro station of Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Extension Project.

Three concrete pumps and twenty transit mixtures were used for completing this work. Forty eight labourers worked tirelessly maintaining all COVID-19 protocols to accomplish this job.