Kolkata man, suspected to be kingpin of drugs racket, held with 800 gm heroin
Kolkata: A man, suspected to be the kingpin of a drugs racket, was arrested from the city's Amherst Street area with a large quantity of heroin, police said on Tuesday.
Mohamed Shamim was arrested on Monday night from a building adjacent to his residence in the area by sleuths of the Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police, a senior officer said.
"We were looking for Shamim for a long time. He has been involved in drug trafficking in the city and was running a racket. Based on inputs, last night we conducted a raid and arrested him," he said.
Around 800 gram of heroin in eight packets was seized from him.
A case has been registered at Amherst Street Police Station and further investigations are underway, the officer said.
